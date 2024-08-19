Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $294.09. The company had a trading volume of 229,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

