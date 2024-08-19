Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,968. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

