Western Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

