Western Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 420.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $19,497,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.3 %

MDB stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.25. 205,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,405. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile



MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

