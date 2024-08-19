Western Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHS. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

