Western Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,999. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.