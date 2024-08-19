Western Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $586,051,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 471,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.20. 428,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

