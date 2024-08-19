Western Wealth Management LLC Has $935,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. 49,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

