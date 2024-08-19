Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.21. 506,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

