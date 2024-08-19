Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.88. 212,075 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

