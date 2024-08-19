Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

