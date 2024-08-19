Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $289,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

AI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 494,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

