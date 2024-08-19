Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,848,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

