Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

NYSEARCA CGCB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.74. 40,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

