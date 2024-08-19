Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 731,566 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 663,356 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,465,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 377,277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 93,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

