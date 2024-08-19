Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

