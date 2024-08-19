Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,453 Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,688,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. 19,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,499. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

