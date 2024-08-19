Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.17. 121,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.27. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

