Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 227,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.