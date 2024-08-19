Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 227,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
