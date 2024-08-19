Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 3,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,375. The stock has a market cap of $722.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $48.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

