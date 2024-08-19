Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.91 on Monday, reaching $494.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $502.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.