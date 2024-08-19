Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.70. 31,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $57.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

