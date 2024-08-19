Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,498,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.71. 5,390,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,308,180. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.