Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

