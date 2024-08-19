Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. 742,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,608. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.