Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.21. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0232 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

