Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.59. 45,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,023. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

