Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,785 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,655. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

