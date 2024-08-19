Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $902.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

