Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 461,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

