Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $325.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.