Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

