Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,014 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,578. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

