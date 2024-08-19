Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.52. 753,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,167,062. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

