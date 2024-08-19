Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $868.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

