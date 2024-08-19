Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.59. 261,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

