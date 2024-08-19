Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.85. 130,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

