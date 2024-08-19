Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 681,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,209. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

