Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PID traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $19.33. 10,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,530. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

