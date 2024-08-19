Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $114.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

