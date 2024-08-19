WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.96

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 5030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.