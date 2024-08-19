Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.26

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 7578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.
Woori Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
