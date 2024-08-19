Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.26

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 7578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

