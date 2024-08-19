Wrapped Pulse 1-Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $312.86 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,775,591,297,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,772,770,606,803 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,775,591,297,044.025 with 8,773,457,488,755.691 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000362 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,355,458.42 traded over the last 24 hours.”

