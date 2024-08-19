Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $169,510.72 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $169,510.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 244.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 121,942 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

