Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %
ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zovio
