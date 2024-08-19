Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %

ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

