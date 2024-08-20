4,329 Shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 82.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.55%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

