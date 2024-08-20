57,477 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

