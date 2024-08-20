AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,232,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

