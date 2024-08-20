Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Shares of LLY opened at $940.67 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $808.13. The company has a market cap of $894.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

