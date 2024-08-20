Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,232,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

